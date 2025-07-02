Record remittance raises reserve to US$31.68bn | Miscellaneous News

Record remittance raises reserve to US$31.68bn

Amader Barta English Desk
Miscellaneous 02/07/2025 02:43 pmPublished:
- +
The country's gross reserves have risen to $31.68 billion, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) today.

Foreign currency reserves have crossed US$31 billion mark at the end of June 2025 due to a record inflow of remittances this fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The surge came after a significant increase in remittance inflows, which reached $30.33 billion in FY25-- the highest ever in any fiscal year in the country's history.

However, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) methodology under the Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), Bangladesh's net reserves currently stand at US$26.66 billion.

source: BSS

