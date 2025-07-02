Record remittance raises reserve to US$31.68bn | Miscellaneous News

The country's gross reserves have risen to $31.68 billion, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) today.

Foreign currency reserves have crossed US$31 billion mark at the end of June 2025 due to a record inflow of remittances this fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The surge came after a significant increase in remittance inflows, which reached $30.33 billion in FY25-- the highest ever in any fiscal year in the country's history.

source: BSS