Remittance crosses $30bn on June 28, setting new record | Miscellaneous News

The expatriates sent $2.53 billion remittance in 28 days of the current month (June), which was $2.37 billion in the previous year. In the FY2024-25, the remittance crossed $30 billion remaining two days of the fiscal year.

Bangladesh reached a historic milestone on June 28, with remittance inflows surpassing US$30 billion, breaking all previous records.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, from July 1, 2024, to June 28, 2025, the expatriates sent $30.04 billion remittance. In the previous FY2023- 24, the expatriates sent 23.28 billion in remittances.

Accordingly, inward remittance grew by 26.5 percent in the current fiscal year FY2024-25.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur expressed satisfaction over the flow of remittance earning.

He then claimed that remittance inflow will reach $30 billion in the FY2024- 25, as people's trust in the country’s financial system is restored.

The expatriates sent $27.5 billion remittance in 11 months (July-May) of the current FY2024- 25. Except for July 2024, the remittance crossed $2 billion so far. The scenery of 11 months remittance is as follows-

May $2.97 billion

April: $2.75 billion

March: $3.29 billion

February: $2.53 billion.

January: $2.19 billion

December: $2.64 billion

November $2.2 billion

October: $2.39 billion

September: $2.4 billion

August: $2.22 billion

In July: $ 1.91 billion

