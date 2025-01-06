Renowned actor prabir mitra passes away

He had been battling multiple health complications and was hospitalized on December 22 due to oxygen deficiency. Despite medical intervention, his condition continued to deteriorate.

Renowned actor Prabir Mitra passed away tonight at Square Hospital in the city following multiple ailments. He was 81.

Family sources said the veteran actor Prabir Mitra popularly known as the "Nawab of the Silver Screen", breathed his last at 10:10 pm today (Sunday) while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The legendary actor was born on August 18, 1943 in Chandina, Cumilla. Over a prolific career spanning four decades, he acted in over 400 films.

In 1982, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Boro Bhalo Lok Chhilo”.

He was later honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Film Awards in 2018.

He left behind his two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Source: BSS