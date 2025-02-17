Research is the main basis for pursuing higher education abroad: BRUR VC | University News

The Vice-chancellor said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on higher education and research facilities in Germany held in the virtual classroom of the university's Academic Building-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali has said that research is the main basis for students interested in pursuing higher education abroad.

"It is easy for students who are good at research to achieve MPhil-PhD degrees abroad," he said.

The Vice-chancellor said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on higher education and research facilities in Germany held in the virtual classroom of the university's Academic Building-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali said that various steps have been taken to create opportunities for Begum Rokeya University students to pursue higher education and research abroad.

He expressed hope that the seminar, organized by the German development agency GIZ, would give students a proper idea of issues, including the process of applying for higher education or research abroad and the correct rules for conducting interviews.