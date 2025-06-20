Responsible behaviour is urgent to keep coexistence of political parties with govt beautiful: Asif | Politics News

Responsible behaviour is urgent to keep coexistence of political parties with govt beautiful: Asif

“The coexistence of political parties with the government should not be damaged by any of our decisions. To keep this relationship beautiful, I think responsible behaviour of all is important,” he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said everyone's responsible behaviour is necessary to ensure good coexistence of political parties with the government.

“The coexistence of political parties with the government should not be damaged by any of our decisions. To keep this relationship beautiful, I think responsible behaviour of all is important,” he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook account.

The adviser said he did not take the decision alone regarding the project going to be taken in Dhaka South City Corporation.

source : BSS