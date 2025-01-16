Results of kuet intake test published

The list of the successful students was published through the https://adm.kuet.ac.bd website. A total of 9,933 students came out successful from 22,661 appeared students for 1,065 seats in 16 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, and mechanical engineering and B. URP and B.

The results of the admission test for the first year B.Sc Engineering, Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning and Bachelor of Architecture for the 2024-25 academic year at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) was published here today.

The list of the successful students was published through the https://adm.kuet.ac.bd website. A total of 9,933 students came out successful from 22,661 appeared students for 1,065 seats in 16 departments under the faculties of civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, and mechanical engineering and B. URP and B.

According to the KUET sources, the merit-listed students were asked to complete their admission process by February 16 as per direction. KUET Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Muhammad Masud told BSS that they have fixed Tk 12,000 as admission fees for this year against the previous year's Taka 18,500. "We have taken the decision taking the financial condition of the students into special consideration," he added.

Source: BSS