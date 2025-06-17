Returning officers for DUCSU polls appointed | University News

The authorities appointed Professor Dr Mohammed Jasim Uddin of the Department of Botany as the chief returning officer.The appointments were made by the university’s vice chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan under the provision of the DUCSU constitution.

Dhaka University authorities on Monday appointed the chief returning officer and nine returning officers for holding the next Dhaka University Central Students’ Union election.

The syndicate meeting of the university approved the appointments on Monday, according to a press release issued by the university’s public relations office.

The returning officers will determine subsequent electoral procedures and carry forward the electoral process in consultation with the vice-chancellor, the release said.

Previously, there was a six-member DUCSU Election Commission. But, its size has been raised to 10 this time in a bid to ensure transparency, credibility, and overall support for the electoral process.

Dhaka University authorities also updated the regulations for the DUCSU and hall union elections as part of their preparations for the polls.

The updated regulations provide detailed guidelines regarding the objective, voter and candidate eligibility, and electoral process.

According to the updated regulations, the main goals and objectives of the students’ unions are to uphold and foster the spirit of the struggle for liberation and the 1971 liberation war, to institutionalize the spirit of all democratic movements in Bangladesh’s history, including that of the 2024 mass uprising, to aid students in attaining the highest excellence in their academic and extracurricular endeavors.

According to the updated constitution, four new secretary posts have been added to the student union. The posts are research and publication secretary, career development secretary, health and environment secretary, and human rights and legal affairs secretary.