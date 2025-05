To participate in this event, all members of the Alumni Association are invited to register at the Rokeya Hall Alumni Office Room between 11 am and 4.30 pm every day from May 8 to May 18.

The 7th Reunion of Dhaka University Rokeya Hall Alumni Association will be held at Sea Shell Resort located near 300 feet road, sector-3, Purbachal near Dhaka on May 31 next.

To participate in this event, all members of the Alumni Association are invited to register at the Rokeya Hall Alumni Office Room between 11 am and 4.30 pm every day from May 8 to May 18.

Interested ones can dial 01716714208, 01711353216, 01817000448 and 01760325462 mobile numbers for more information.