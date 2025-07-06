Rizvi accuses Jamaat of displaying double standards | Politics News

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday alleged that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is displaying double standards by talking about delaying the national election, as it once again fails to align with the public sentiment.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday alleged that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is displaying double standards by talking about delaying the national election, as it once again fails to align with the public sentiment.

Rizvi made the remarks while addressing a milad mahfil arranged by BNP at its Nayapaltan central office on the occasion of holy Ashura.

In an oblique reference to Jamaat, he said that on one hand, they are calling for the polls to be delayed, while on the other, they are introducing and nominating candidates in some areas. “This is what we call double standards.”

Citing media reports, he said Jamaat has nominated candidates in 33 to 34 constituencies, yet they are now demanding a delay in the election. “They are giving nominations on one hand, and on the other, they are calling for the election delay.”

Rizvi said Jamaat-e-Islami has historically failed to understand the sentiment of people. “If they had understood public sentiment, they would not have opposed (the Liberation War in) 1971. They wouldn’t have joined the 1986 election under Ershad with Sheikh Hasina either. They have always ignored people’s will. The truth is, people don’t matter to them.”

Stating that most of the people in this country are Muslims, the BNP leader said Muslims always keep their word. “But they never keep their word. It is Begum Khaleda Zia who has kept her promises.”

He said the country’s people expect to see the election held under Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for the restoration of democracy. “Many of our leaders and activists have laid down their lives and endured persecutions just to establish the people's right to vote in a free and fair election.”

Rizvi questioned the logic behind delaying the polls when there is still ample time to ensure a level-playing field.

He said some recent incidents that happened in different areas of the country are social crimes, not political ones.

The BNP leader said it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to suppress the social crimes and bring the offenders to justice. “What fault does the election have in this?”

He suspected that some parties might be seeking to delay the polls only to enhance their image or serve their political interests.

Rizvi, however, hoped that the interim government will not give extra time to benefit a certain party or individual. “We hope the interim government will not favour anyone. They should stick to the timeline we’ve discussed and hand over power to an elected government. Many aspects of state responsibility are linked to elected authority.”

He also expressed concern about the shifting narratives of those who once joined democratic movements against Awami League’s fascist rule.

Referring to the historical battle of Karbala, Rizvi said, “Imam Hussain gave his life fighting against injustice and tyranny. I don’t know if some of today’s political parties have taken any lesson from that.”

SOURCE : UNB