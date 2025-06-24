Rizvi demands trial of those tried to carry out mob justice against ex-CEC | Politics News

Rizvi demands trial of those tried to carry out mob justice against ex-CEC

Those who are carrying out mob justice should be identified and brought under the law," he told reporters at BNP's Nayapaltan office here.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed today demanded punishment of those who have misbehaved with former CEC Nurul Huda.

Rizvi said the government has the responsibility to ensure adequate security of all.

The BNP leader said some parties are trying to fish in troubled waters based on this incident.

source : BSS