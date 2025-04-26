Rizwana asks students to stand courageously against pollution, encroachers | interim government News

She also stated that the struggles for women's rights and environmental protection are complementary.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said education is not merely about earning a degree - it is a deep commitment to truth, justice and environmental protection.

Education should not become just a means of earning a living; rather, it should empower graduates to change society, build the nation and stand by the marginalised people, she said.

Rizwana urged the students to be part of the dream of building a new Bangladesh, always prioritizing justice and the country's greater interest.

"We must protect our wetlands and forests from encroachment and stand up courageously against plastic pollution, noise pollution, deforestation, and the climate crisis," she said.

The environment adviser made these remarks while delivering the convocation speech at the 3rd convocation ceremony of Central Women's University at the Officers' Club here.

She also stated that the struggles for women's rights and environmental protection are complementary.

"Women are the most affected by climate disasters, even though they are the least responsible. This is why the climate movement is inherently a feminist struggle," she said.

Addressing the graduates, she added, "You are the leaders of tomorrow. Every decision you make will shape the future of this planet."

Rizwana stressed the importance of sustainable development, saying, "We all want progress, but it should not come at the cost of nature's destruction."

Calling upon the students to take responsibility for positive social change beyond their careers, she encouraged them to pursue eco-friendly innovations in science, technology, and research.

The convocation was also addressed by Professor Dr. Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, Adviser for Education; and Sharmeen S Murshid, Adviser for Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare.

Presided over by university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Parveen Hasan, the ceremony was attended by the Chairman and members of the university' board of trustees, faculty members, students, guardians, and distinguished guests.