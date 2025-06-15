Rizwana for using eco-friendly bamboo furniture | feature News

She said the pressure on timber resources is steadily increasing in the country.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today stressed promoting the use of eco-friendly bamboo furniture.

"To ease this burden, bamboo must be encouraged as a sustainable alternative in furniture production. Bamboo is easily available, grows quickly, and is environment-friendly," she added.

The environment adviser made the remarks while attending a post-Eid greetings ceremony, on the first working day after Eid-ul-Azha, held at the conference room of the Ministry of Environment.

During the event, she exchanged Eid greetings with ministry officials and called upon them to work with renewed commitment toward environmental protection.

Rizwana instructed the Chairman of the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC) to take necessary measures to boost the production of bamboo-based furniture.

She also stressed the importance of developing bamboo processing technologies and innovating modern and sustainable bamboo products through the Bamboo Research Centre.

"By producing modern, durable, and aesthetic bamboo furniture, we can meet domestic demand and also tap into international markets," the adviser said.

The event was attended by Environment Secretary Dr. Farhina Ahmed, additional secretaries and heads of various departments under the ministry, among others.

Source: BSS