RMG workers must be paid bonus by May, salary by early June: Home Adviser | interim government News

RMG workers must be paid bonus by May, salary by early June: Home Adviser

He urged factory owners to accept the workers’ logical demands.

Garment workers must be paid their Eid bonus within May and salary between June 1 and 3, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury instructed on Monday.

“Garment workers must be given their bonus by the end of May. Salary must be cleared between June 1 and 3,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting of the law and order coordination committee ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

He urged factory owners to accept the workers’ logical demands.

The adviser warned that law enforcement agencies will take action if any attempt is made to block roads or disrupt public movement over irrational demands.

Besides, he said, no buses, trains or launches would be allowed to carry passengers beyond their capacity during the Eid and the same rule will apply to vehicles transporting sacrificial animals.

“There will always be various demands from different groups. We urge all ministries to address the justified ones. But no one should resort to irrational demands,” he said.

The adviser urged all to raise their concerns from within their respective premises avoiding public inconvenience.