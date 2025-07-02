Road ahead very challenging but filled with great potential: Prof Yunus | interim government News

“The path ahead of us is very challenging but filled with great potential. History proves that when people rise, no force can hold them back. With that conviction, I call on everyone - let us make this month of July a time of mass awakening and national unity,” he said, terming the moment a glorious moment in history.

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday urged people to resist any resurgence of dictatorship in the country, emphasising that history has shown the power of a united and awakened people.

“The path ahead of us is very challenging but filled with great potential. History proves that when people rise, no force can hold them back. With that conviction, I call on everyone - let us make this month of July a time of mass awakening and national unity,” he said, terming the moment a glorious moment in history.

While inaugurating a month-long programme commemorating the July Uprising at the Chief Adviser’s Office, Prof Yunus said they will observe this moment every year so that they do not have to wait 16 years to stage this uprising again.

“We will do this every year so that we can immediately destroy it if we see any sign of dictatorship. Let us catch it before it even takes the first page. Let us not have to wait for 16 years,” he said.

The Chief Adviser inaugurated the month-long programme to commemorate the July Uprising by unveiling the event's QR code. Following the inauguration, he handed over education scholarship cheques to three students of the National University at the ceremony.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Education Adviser CR Abrar also spoke.

On the occasion, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus unveiled the QR code of the programme.

A year ago in this July, Prof Yunus said, the movement led by the students started giving all a taste of freedom by creating an unprecedented mass uprising.

He said July was an unforgettable call, an awakening of the masses in the fight to restore democracy in the country.

Prof Yunus launches July Uprising commemoration prog with QR code

“The essence of that movement was - eliminate fascism and build a new Bangladesh, return the state to the hands of the people,” said the Chief Adviser.

Prof Yunus said they have taken up a series of programmes to commemorate the July mass uprising. “This is not just a matter of emotion, nor of expressing anger. “

He said the immediate target of the mass uprising was fulfilled but there was a great dream behind it - to reconstruct a new state system and build a new Bangladesh.

Prof Yunus paid heartfelt tribute to those who courageously took to the streets during last year’s uprising, upholding the flag of democracy and becoming enduring symbols of courage, sacrifice and determination.

“I remember with deep respect the young men and women, children and elderly, farmers, workers, teachers, rickshaw pullers—everyone who stood up for democracy. They became the embodiment of our collective courage and resolve,” he said.

Prof Yunus described the month-long programme beginning from July 1 as more than just a remembrance. “This is a new oath,” he said.

“We want to rekindle the unity that brought together people from all walks of life—of every class, profession, and generation—during July last year. We must strengthen that unity once again this July,” said the Chief Adviser.

Prof Yunus emphasised that the programme’s primary aim is to raise public awareness of democratic rights, demand political accountability, and protect the hard-won opportunity for reform—earned through the sacrifices of so many.

He said the July-August programme would commemorate each day of last year’s struggle, honoring the students, workers, and citizens who were martyred or injured. “Through these events, we take a renewed oath to achieve our democratic goals. And we will do this every year, so that dictatorship can never rise again.”

Announcing the formal launch of the July Mass Uprising Resurrection Programme on behalf of the nation, Prof Yunus expressed hope for a renewed national spirit.

Social business now a global movement: Prof Yunus

He called upon the people of the country to join the movement with full enthusiasm and unwavering commitment.

source : UNB