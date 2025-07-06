RU celebrates 72nd founding anniversary amid festivity | University News

The day's programmes began with rendering the national anthem and hoisting the national flag, university flag and hall flags along with releasing pigeons, festoons, colourful balloons and pigeons in front of the administrative building at 10:30 am.

Rajshahi University (RU), the second largest public university in the country, here today celebrated its 72nd founding anniversary in a befitting manner amid a festive mood.

Education Adviser Prof Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, RU Vice-chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib and other high officials were present on the occasion.

They also planted saplings of different trees on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib said the university has been playing a unique role towards sharpening knowledge along with generating competent human resources since its establishment.

Many of the former students are playing a glorious role in various development fields both at home and abroad.

Currently, scores of graduates of this public university are playing laudable roles in different fields at home and abroad, the VC added.

"We are also working relentlessly to uplift the university to an international standard higher seat of learning through removing the existing problems related to student meal, accommodation, research and healthcare," he added.

Marking the day, teachers, students and officers brought out a rally that paraded different streets of the campus. The university authorities also organised a discussion on senate building with VC in the chair.

RU began its journey on July 6, 1953 with only 161 students and 68 teachers in six departments under three faculties.

Currently, the university has over 1,050 teachers in 58 departments under 12 faculties, along with six research institutes and around 38,000 regular students, including 26 from foreign countries.

The university has 18 residential halls including six for females and one Shaheed Mir Abdul Kayyum International Dormitory for international students and researchers.

It has also 47 PhD and 116 M.Phil fellows and 149 researchers.

Professor Itrat Hossain Zuberi was the first VC of the university.

SOURCE : BSS