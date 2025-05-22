RU ex-pro-VC, among 148 others, sued in Rajshahi | University News

RU ex-pro-VC, among 148 others, sued in Rajshahi

Sijan Ahmed, 32, a local unit coordinator of anti-discrimination students'

A case under explosives act has been lodged against 148 leaders and activists of Awami League (AL), including former pro- vice chancellor (VC) of Rajshahi University (RU) Professor Ananda Kumar Saha, here today.

Sijan Ahmed, 32, a local unit coordinator of anti-discrimination students'

movement, lodged the case with Boalia Police Station mentioning names of 148 people and 400-500 unidentified people.

In his petition, he mentioned that around 700 people brought out an anti-government procession from the Sapura area in the city around 12.30 noon on August 5, 2024.

When they reached the Kharbona area, around 500 people equipped with firearms, bombs and cocktails attacked them barbarically and injured scores of people.

Ahmed also said that the attackers hurled bombs and cocktails in addition using lethal weapons, Chinese axe, GI pipe and batons.

Mustaque Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Model Police Station, told BSS that they recorded the case and started investigation. "We will take

necessary legal measures in this regard," he added.