RU students stage demo for 9-point demand | University News

Several hundred of them brought out a protest procession that paraded the university’s Paris Road and later the students held a sit-in in front of the administrative building.

Students of Rajshahi University on Sunday staged a demonstration on the campus to press home their nine-point charter of demands including better residential facilities, improved healthcare, and digitisation of administrative services.

Several hundred of them brought out a protest procession that paraded the university’s Paris Road and later the students held a sit-in in front of the administrative building.

Their demands included a complete road map for full residential facilities for all students, allowing students to challenge evaluated scripts, ensuring security on the campus round-the-clock, upgrading the university medical centre to a 50-bed full-fledged hospital, digitisation of all administrative services, providing adequate subsidies to ensure quality food in dining halls, infrastructure and technological reform of the central library, making the university Teacher-Student Cultural Centre fully operational, and immediate announcement of a full schedule for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union elections.

Addressing the sit-in, Salahuddin Ammar, former coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination platform, said that they carried out different programmes, including a week-long leaflet campaign, in support of their demands.

Later at 4:30pm, Salahuddin Ammar at a press conference told the reporters that they were postponing their sit-in as the university authorities assured them of meeting four of their demands instantly and the five others by July 3.

Source: Newage