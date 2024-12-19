Ruet admission test on february 20

The admission-seeking students can avail the scopes of submitting applications from 10 am on January 4, 2025 until 11:59 pm on January 14. However, they can also get the opportunities of depositing admission fees until 5 pm on January 15.

The admission test for first year B.Sc Engineering courses for the 2024-2025 academic year at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will be held on February 20, 2025. The final list of the qualified students and the waiting list will be published on March 8, 2025, said a press release.

RUET called for online applications from the eligible students interested for admission in B.Sc Engineering under the faculties of Civil engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Bangladesh Rural and Urban Planning and Bachelor of Architecture.

Pre-qualifying tests for selected students will be held on February 8, 2024. Prior to this, the list of the selected students will be published on January 24, 2025 and the students can download their admit cards from January 25. After the publication of pre qualifying test results, the written admission test will be held on February 20 and a separate admit card for the test will be issued. Downloading of the admit card will start from February 16, 2025, the release added.

Source: BSS