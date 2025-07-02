RUET holds doa mahfil in memory of July uprising martyrs | University News

Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Islam, Research and Extension Director Prof Abdul Khaleque, faculty deans and departmental heads joined the doa mahfil

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) held a doa mahfil, prayer ceremony, after Zuhr prayers today at its central Jame Mosque in remembrance of the July uprising martyrs.

Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Islam, Research and Extension Director Prof Abdul Khaleque, faculty deans and departmental heads joined the doa mahfil.

Chief Pesh Imam of RUET Central Jame Mosque Nazmul Alam conducted the doa Mahfil seeking blessings of the almighty Allah for eternal peace of departed souls of the martyrs.

Prof Rabiul Islam stated that the success of the July movement was made possible through the collective efforts of all.

"The unrest from July 1 to August 5, 2024, resulted in numerous casualties and injuries in the country and we have achieved a more equitable Bangladesh through their sacrifice," he added.

He emphasized the need to work together, setting aside all divisions, to build a truly discrimination-free Bangladesh.

Prof Islam paid respectful tribute to those who were martyred and injured during the July Revolution, also known as the Student-People's mass uprising.

source : BSS