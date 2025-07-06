RUET to expedite its academic, research activities: VC | University News

Vice-Chancellor Prof SM Abdur Razzaque revealed this while addressing a daylong workshop titled "Strategy for formulating competitive project proposal" as the chief guest here today.

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has undertaken a project aimed at generating more competent workforces through expediting its research and academic activities.

Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) organized the workshop at the RUET conference hall.

RUET will implement the Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (HEAT) project with the financial support from the World Bank.

Prof Abdur Razzaque said the HEAT project will bring an epoch-making change in the fields of research and higher education that will create competitive scopes for the teachers in the global arena.

Taking part in an open discussion of the workshop, the participants talked about the structure, research proposal preparation, modalities of getting donations and capacity development of the university level teachers.

They also took part in a question-answer interaction about benefits and implementation of the project.

