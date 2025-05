The information was given through an office order, signed by the acting registrar of the university Arif Ahmed Chowdhury, on Monday.

The name of the Glass and Ceramic Engineering department of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology has been changed to Ceramic and Metallurgical Engineering department.

The order said that the change would be effective for the students of the 2024-2025 academic year, 2024 series, of the GCE department and the subsequent series.