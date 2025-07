Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday.

All the transactions and official activities of state-owned Rupali Bank PLC will remain suspended for five days from July 4 due to data centre relocation.

The notice said all types of banking activities of Ruplai Bank will be suspended from July 4 to 8 for relocation of the data centre.

source : UNB