Russia becomes first state to recognise Taliban government | International News

The Taliban have sought international recognition and investment since they returned to power in August 2021, despite reports of increasing violations on human rights.

Russia has become the first country to formally recognize Taliban rule, according to reports from several international media outlets, including the BBC.

The BBC stated that Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, in Kabul on Thursday, where Mr. Zhirnov officially conveyed his government’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Following the announcement, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister called it a "courageous" decision.

Muttaqi said it was "a new phase of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive engagement", and that the shift would serve as "an example" to other countries.

The Taliban have sought international recognition and investment since they returned to power in August 2021, despite reports of increasing violations on human rights.

It said Russia saw the potential for "commercial and economic" cooperation in "energy, transportation, agriculture and infrastructure", and that it would continue to help Kabul to fight against the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking.

Russia was one of very few countries that did not close down their embassy in Afghanistan in 2021, and said on Telegram that "expanding the dialogue with Kabul" was critical in terms of regional security and economic development.

The country was also the first to sign an international economic deal with the Taliban in 2022, where they agreed to supply oil, gas and wheat to Afghanistan.