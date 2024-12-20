Russia’s Synergy University to open foreign campus in Bangladesh

The Education Adviser expressed enthusiasm about the proposal to open Synergy University's foreign campus in Bangladesh and assured full support for the initiative.

Synergy University, Russia, has announced a strategic collaboration with Bangladesh, aimed at fostering educational and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The partnership will involve the establishment of Synergy University Bangladesh, including plans for a Russian Language Institute, exchange programs, and dual degree programs, according to a media statement.

On Thursday, Khashiev Alikhan, Vice President of Synergy Corporation, and Professor Brigadier General Dr. AKM Iqbal Azim, Vice Chancellor (Designate) of Synergy University Bangladesh, held productive discussions with Education Adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud.

The Education Adviser expressed enthusiasm about the proposal to open Synergy University's foreign campus in Bangladesh and assured full support for the initiative.

Later, the delegation met with Professor Dr. SMA Faiz, Chairman of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, who also extended full support for the campus's establishment.

Additionally, Khashiev Alikhan met with Professor Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of North South University, who showed a positive interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of a Russian Language Institute.

The talks focused on initiatives to offer students international learning opportunities, including exchange programs and dual degree programs. These efforts are designed to enhance the global competitiveness of Bangladeshi students by providing them with academic qualifications and skills recognized internationally.

Source: UNB