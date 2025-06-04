This offers customers the convenience of settling the cost of sacrificial animals and Hasil fees, thereby mitigating the risks associated with handling cash and torn or counterfeit money.

Like previous years, buyers can purchase sacrificial cattle at 27 Qurbanir Haats nationwide including Dhaka and Chattogram through bKash payments.

Cashless bKash payment is available in Dhaka’s Gabtoli, Basila, Vatara, Dhaka Polytechnical Institute haat, Diabari haat, Postogola haat; Chattogram’s Sagarika, Bibir Haat, Maijjartek; Barishal’s Dopdopia haat; Rajshahi’s City haat; Rangpur’s Laalbagh, Sylhet’s Kazi Bazar cattle markets and more.

Customers can also pay Hasil by scanning bKash QR code placed at the cattle markets, irrespective of how (with or without cash) they want to buy sacrificial animals.

Besides going to the haat in person, many customers tend to buy sacrificial animals from online cattle marketplaces. They are enjoying the convenience of bKash payment there as well.

It is to note that on this Eid, the daily transaction limits in bKash for Cash In, Send Money and Add Money have also been increased up to Tk 100,000. This temporary enhancement will ensure more convenient and larger transactions as per customers’ needs. The revised limit will be effective until June 9, 2025.