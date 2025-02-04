Salehuddin optimist average inflation rate to fall to 6-7pc by June | interim government News

Salehuddin said further steps would be taken to stabilise the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today expressed optimism that the general point-to-point inflation rate will come down to between 6 to 7 percent by June.

"It will take another two to three months for inflation to decrease as government measures take effect. If we can bring price hikes down to 6-7 percent by June, we will consider it satisfactory," he said.

The adviser said this after a meeting of the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP) at the Secretariat in the city.

Salehuddin said further steps would be taken to stabilise the prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Acknowledging that high inflation is causing difficulties, he said several initiatives have already been implemented to address the issue.

The adviser also stated that inflation cannot be reduced overnight and requires coordinated efforts.

"We have held discussions with Bangladesh Bank (BB) and commercial banks. They have assured us that the required US dollars will be made available to facilitate fuel imports, fertilisers, rice, and edible oil," he said.

The commerce ministry is also engaging with business leaders to stabilise

prices, he added.

The 12-month annual average inflation rose to 10.34 percent last December.

source: bss