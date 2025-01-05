Sc upholds dismissal of extortion cases against tarique rahman

Additional Attorney General Barrister Anik R Haq representing the state during the hearing confirmed the matter, saying that the appeals were rejected.

The Appellate Division on Sunday upheld a High Court order that dismissed four extortion cases filed against BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman with several police stations in Dhaka.

A four-member bench led by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order rejecting the leave-to-appeals submitted by the state earlier.

In 2007, several people filed extortion cases against the BNP’s acting chairman with Gulshan, Kafrul, Shahbagh and Dhanmondi police station during the army-backed caretaker government.

Petitions were filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the cases following the section 56 (Ka) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

On October 23, a dual bench of the HC comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain cancelled the procedures of the four cases.

Later, the state submitted separate leave-to-appeals with the Appellate Division in this regard.

As per the schedule, the Appellate Division held the hearing on Sunday and delivered the order.

Source: UNB