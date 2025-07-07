Schedule for Practical and Viva Exams of Diploma in Fire Science | University News

Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Fire Science and Technology (1st Semester) under the National University has been published. These exams will be held from July 9 to July 21. The examinations are to be conducted through the Examination Management Software (EMS).

The notification for the practical and viva examinations of the 2024 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Fire Science and Technology (1st Semester) under the National University has been published. These exams will be held from July 9 to July 21. The examinations are to be conducted through the Examination Management Software (EMS).

This notice was published on Monday (July 7) on the official website of the National University.

According to the notice, the university has decided that all exam-related activities—including form filling, admit card distribution, attendance, submission of practical and viva marks, result processing, and script evaluation—will be conducted digitally through EMS.

The practical exams of the Postgraduate Diploma in Fire Science and Technology (1st Semester) 2024 will be held from July 9 to July 21.

A set of instructions has been issued for submitting practical and viva marks through the Examination Management Software. Marks for the practical or viva exams must be entered at the exam center using the new system. Each center will receive user IDs and passwords from the affiliated colleges. Moreover, prior to the scheduled start of the exams, colleges must download attendance sheets and black mark sheets from EMS and deliver them to the respective exam centers.

Appointment letters for external examiners of practical and viva exams will be sent via the Teachers’ Management Information System (TMIS) inbox.