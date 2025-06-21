School banking conference held in Barishal to promote financial awareness among youth | School News

School banking conference held in Barishal to promote financial awareness among youth

A colorful rally was brought out in the city with the participation of students from various schools in Barishal.

A conference on school banking was held in Barishal city on Saturday to encourage savings habits and promote financial inclusion among school students.

The event organised by Barishal office of Bangladesh Bank at Barishal Club auditorium was part of a broader initiative to raise awareness about the importance of banking among the younger generation.

A colorful rally was brought out in the city with the participation of students from various schools in Barishal.

The event was supported by the Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank and 44 commercial banks operating in the Barishal region.

Imtiaz Ahmed Masum, Executive Director of Barishal office of Bangladesh Bank attended the event as the chief guest while Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Managing Director(current charge) of Southeast Bank was present as the special guest.

Several hundred students from different schools participated in the event.

Speakers highlighted the importance of saving money, the benefits of school banking, and the growing role of cashless transactions in modern banking.

They encouraged students to adopt banking habits from an early age and underscored how financial literacy could contribute to their long-term personal development.