School students to get technical knowledge in Rajshahi | School News

School students from now on will be given technical knowledge side by side with theoretical ones for making them skilled manpower.

To this end, a technical laboratory has been opened for the vocational branch students at Naohata Government High School under Paba upazila in the district today.

Upazila Project Implementation Office as part of its rural infrastructure maintenance (TR) project established the laboratory for providing practical education to the students.

Project Implementation Officer Abu Bashir said they normally worked for construction and renovation of rural roads, bridges and culverts under the TR project.

But, at present, the government has given the highest importance to human resource development as the skilled and educated citizens are the best infrastructure of the country.From the idea, they are implementing the project for uplifting the students through technical and vocational equipment.

"Basically, we are trying to provide world standard scopes to the students after the best use of government money," he added. Omor Ali, headmaster of the school, said each of the machineries and instruments of the laboratory is modern and time-fitting and the venture will contribute a lot towards enriching the students with technical knowledge.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Aman Aziz opened the laboratory as the chief guest saying, "There is no way but technical knowledge to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

