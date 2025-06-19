Secretariat employees threaten tougher movement | Miscellaneous News

Following the demonstration, the protesting government employees submitted a memorandum to Social Welfare Affairs adviser Sharmin S Murshed demanding the repeal of the ordinance.

The government employees continued their protest at the Secretariat on Wednesday, demanding the immediate repeal of the recently promulgated government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 that made the process of dismissal of public servants for misconduct less complicated.

The leaders of the government employees warned that they would announce a stricter programme if their demands were not met.

The protesters under the banner of the ‘Secretariat Officers-Employees Unity Forum’ have been protesting at the ordinance since May 24, terming it a ‘repressive’ and ‘black’ law and demanding its withdrawal.

Earlier in the day, the employees gathered at Badamtala in front of Building 6 of the Secretariat at around 11:00am and began a protest rally.

Later, a delegation of the demonstrators met adviser Sharmin S Murshed to hand over their memorandum.

The agitating employees announced that they would also stage a demonstration on Thursday at the Secretariat again and they would announce a tougher movement.

The government on June 4 formed a committee with the law adviser Asif Nazrul as its convener to make recommendations through discussion with the agitated parties to review the ordinance.

Earlier, the advisory council of the interim government approved the draft of the ordinance on May 22 while the government on May 25 promulgated the ordinance in a gazette amid protests by the government employees.

The Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which amended the Government Service Act 2018, has introduced stricter disciplinary measures along with a provision that lists activities considered ‘misconduct’.

The ordinance allows dismissal of public servants for ‘administrative disruptions’ within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.