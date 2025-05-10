Seminar held at BRAC University | University News

The event brought together academics, industry leaders, and officials of regulatory bodies to discuss the evolution of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry, recent developments and the crucial role of future leaders in making advancements.

The School of Pharmacy (SoP) of BRAC University hosted a seminar titled ‘Changing Pharmaceutical Landscape of Bangladesh: Shaping Future Leaders’ on the university’s Merul Badda campus recently.

Professor Md Selim Reza, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Dhaka and Member of the Pharmacy Council of Bangladesh (PCB), highlighted the dangers of counterfeit medicines, said a press release.

Professor Md Abdur Rashid, a former Dean of the faculty and a PCB Member, stressed that environmentally responsible and efficient production methods were vital for the industry’s long-term viability.

Another former Dean, Prof Choudhury Mahmood Hasan, also Vice President of the PCB, offered insights on the advantages and limitations of artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical education.

Bioequivalence is the biochemical similarity of two or more drugs that share the same active ingredients and desired outcomes for patients.

Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, Chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, urged students to integrate theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Abdul Muktadir, Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd and President of the BAPI, called for collaborations with international universities and research organizations focusing on synthetic chemistry.

Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University, spoke on fostering leadership among the next generation of pharmaceutical professionals and pointed out that the university sought to lead from the Global South in research and innovation.