Seminar on international criminal court held at north south university

The keynote speaker for the seminar was Mr. Farhan Ahmed, Associate Legal Officer at the Chambers of the International Criminal Court.

The Department of Law at North South University organized a seminar titled "The International Criminal Court: Building a More Just World" on Tuesday December 24, 2024.

The event aimed to provide students with a deeper understanding of international criminal law and engage them with the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in upholding justice.

The keynote speaker for the seminar was Mr. Farhan Ahmed, Associate Legal Officer at the Chambers of the International Criminal Court.

During his speech, he delved into the structure, procedural mechanisms, and enforcement of rulings by the ICC. Additionally, he shed light on the intricate relationship between international criminal law and the ICC.

The event was graced by Professor Dr. Md. Rizwanul Islam, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Law. Faculty members and students of the Department of Law also participated in the seminar.

The program concluded with an engaging Q&A session, where students had the opportunity to directly interact with the keynote speaker. Through thought-provoking questions and discussions, participants gained deeper insights into the operations of the ICC.

Professor Dr. Md. Rizwanul Islam expressed his gratitude to Mr. Farhan Ahmed for his invaluable insights and presented him with a crest as a token of appreciation. The seminar proved to be an enriching and inspiring experience for students, fostering a better understanding of international criminal law and the ICC’s role in promoting global justice.