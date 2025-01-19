Seminar on regulating ai for mission oriented innovation at nsu

Md. Rajab Ali, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law, delivered the welcome address. Prof. Md. Rizwanul Islam, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Law, NSU provided the opening remarks. Faculty members and students from the Department of Law and other departments attended the seminar.

The Department of Law at North South University (NSU) recently hosted a seminar on ‘Regulating Artificial Intelligence for Mission-Oriented Innovation’ at the university’s Moot Court Room.

The keynote speaker for the event was Mr. Mohammad Ataul Karim, a DPhil candidate and GTA in Intellectual Property Law at the University of Oxford, said a press release on Sunday (January 19).

Md. Rajab Ali, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law, delivered the welcome address. Prof. Md. Rizwanul Islam, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Law, NSU provided the opening remarks. Faculty members and students from the Department of Law and other departments attended the seminar.

In his opening speech, Dr. Rizwanul Islam stated that the seminar would enhance students’ understanding of the critical role of Intellectual Property in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In the keynote address, Ataul Karim emphasized the importance of regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to foster innovation and its contribution in promoting social welfare.

He discussed the current state of AI technology, its regulatory challenges, and its potential role in mission-oriented innovation. Karim highlighted how AI is transforming various sectors of society and presented case laws and EU Intellectual Property provisions to underscore the significance of AI regulation for mission-driven progress.

He further included the connection between beneficial innovation and ethical dilemmas and talked about the necessity of a regulatory framework, it added.

Md. Rajab Ali, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Law, NSU, in his concluding remarks, expressed gratitude to the distinguished guest for sharing his expertise and knowledge with the students and the guests.

During the Q&A session, students and faculty members engaged with the keynote speaker and Mahua Zahur, Director of the Center for Learning Intellectual Property, on various aspects of AI control, including ethics, privacy, and security.