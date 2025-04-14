‘Server station’ for preserving info of primary education inaugurated | interim government News

The adviser also inaugurated the newly modernized auditorium of the Directorate of Primary Education.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today inaugurated a ‘server station’ at the Primary Education Directorate here.

The server station was launched to properly maintain primary education related data, its processing, safe service delivery, expand online service for the stakeholders, including preservation of information at the directorate along with ensuring back up services.

The server station has been set up at a cost of Taka 23 crore and the cost for the modernization of the auditorium was worth about Taka 97 lakhs.

Secretary to the Primary and Mass Education Abu Taher Md Masud Rana and Director General (DG) of the Primary Education Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman accompanied the adviser.

The adviser later addressed a concluding ceremony of an orientation course for the primary head-masters who joined as non-cadre officers of 41st BCS examination at the newly inaugurated auditorium.

It may be mentioned here that a total of 151 head-masters of primary school joined as ‘non cadre’ officers from the 41st BCS examination.