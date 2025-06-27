Shafiqul Alam wins SOPA Awards for breaking news on Hasina’s fleeing | interim government News

He also attached a photo of the award certificate to the post, which shows his recognition by the SOPA.

Former Dhaka Bureau Chief of Agence France-Press (AFP) Shafiqul Alam has won the Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards 2025 for his courageous coverage on the Bangladesh’s July uprising and breaking news on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s fleeing from the country on August 5 last year.

“Big news for me. Just got ‘honourable mention’ for my coverage of the Bangladesh Revolution and breaking Sheikh Hasina's fleeing from Bangladesh,” Alam, who is currently serving as the Press Secretary to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, shared the news in a post on his verified Facebook account on Thursday.

He also attached a photo of the award certificate to the post, which shows his recognition by the SOPA.

At the time of the July uprising in Bangladesh last year, Shafiqul Alam was the Dhaka Bureau Chief of the international news agency AFP. His exclusive breaking news on Hasina’s sudden departure amid mass protests gained global attention.

The SOPA, a respected organisation based in Asia, annually recognises excellence in journalism across the region.