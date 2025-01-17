Shaheed Abu Sayeed Corner will glorify July Revolution: BRUR VC

BRUR Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali said this while inaugurating the Shaheed Abu Sayeed Corner at the Central Library and Information Center of the university here on Thursday night as the chief guest.

The Shaheed Abu Sayeed Corner will glorify the July Revolution and create an opportunity to present the heroic history of the revolution to the new generations all the time.

"Students who come to the library at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) in the coming days will be able to know more about the contribution of Shaheed Abu Sayeed.

Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a brilliant student of the Department of English of the university, was martyred in police firing on July 16 last year during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Dhaka University (DU) Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, DU Business Studies Faculty Dean Professor Dr Mahmud Osman Imam, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of BRUR Professor Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, its Registrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr Md Ileas Pramanik, Controller of Examinations (Acting) Dr Md Tanjiul Islam, Librarian Dr Md Moniruzzaman, Deputy Librarian Md Mamdudur Rahman, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university were present.

Paying rich tribute to the memory of Shaheed Abu Sayeed, DU Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said, "We got a new Bangladesh in exchange for the blood of martyr Abu Sayeed of the July Revolution."

"If we can build a discrimination-free Bangladesh, the sacrifices of all martyrs, including Abu Sayeed, will be worthwhile. Everyone must work together to move forward through positive changes in the country and society."

Source:BSS