Sheik Moinuddin, Faiz Ahmad appointed CA's special assistants | interim government News

The government has appointed Sheik Moinuddin and Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb as special assistants to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, according to a Cabinet Division notification issued today.

Sheik Moinuddin has been given executive authority over the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, while Faiz Ahmad has been assigned to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

During their tenure, they will hold the status of state minister and receive equivalent salary, allowances, and benefits.

Previously, three special assistants with the rank of state minister were appointed to different ministries.

With these new appointments, a total of five special assistants now oversee five ministries.

Source: The Daily Star