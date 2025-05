Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a team of Demra police station held him in the morning.

Police on Tuesday detained popular singer Mainul Ahsan Noble from Demra area of Dhaka in a case over women torture.

Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a team of Demra police station held him in the morning.

Details about the arrest are still awaited, he added.