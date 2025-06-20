Sirens sound in Beersheba as Iranian missiles strike | Miscellaneous News

The Israeli military reported detecting a new wave of missiles launched from Iran, with defense systems actively attempting to intercept the incoming threats.[inside-ad-1]

According to The Times of Israel, air raid sirens sounded in the southern city of Beersheba and nearby towns. The Quds News Network reported that a missile struck a building in Beersheba.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth news outlet cited confirmation from the Beersheba Municipality that the Iranian missile directly hit the target, rather than being debris from a missile intercepted in midair.

Channel 12 news also reported that the Israeli military confirmed the Iranian missile was not successfully intercepted by air defense systems.

Several people were injured in the attack, the news outlets said.

source : UNB