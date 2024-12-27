South Asian nations, China must work together to ensure stability, development in region

Hossain was speaking as the chief guest at an international conference on ‘China-South Asia Civilization and Connectivity: History and Contemporary Issues’ at North South University (NSU) in Dhaka.

Amid growing geopolitical tensions, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Friday said China and South Asian nations must work together to ensure peace, stability, and development in the region as responsible neighbors.

"While we celebrate our historical ties and envision a future of shared prosperity, we must address contemporary challenges in a designed manner," he said, adding that geopolitical tensions, climate change, and economic disparities demand collective action.

Hossain was speaking as the chief guest at an international conference on ‘China-South Asia Civilization and Connectivity: History and Contemporary Issues’ at North South University (NSU) in Dhaka.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, speakers from Yunnan, Minzu and other Universities and NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury also spoke.

The adviser hoped for return of a peaceful and stable Myanmar including return of the Rohingya refugees to the Rakhine State with rights and security so that this connectivity can be established to the mutual benefit of our people.

"This would go a long way in driving economic growth, reducing poverty, and enhancing cultural exchanges," Hossain said.

Bangladesh, as one of the fastest-growing economies and a nation at the forefront of climate resilience, stands ready to contribute to these efforts, Hossain said.

He said their commitment to sustainable development, as exemplified by the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscores their determination to build a future that is inclusive and equitable.

Hossain said they strongly believe that cultural diplomacy is an enduring pillar of our cooperation.

The exchanges of art, literature, and traditions foster a deeper understanding of the shared heritage, he said.

"It is through such endeavors that we can build bridges of trust and solidarity, ensuring that future generations continue to uphold the values of peace and cooperation," said the Adviser.

Hossain said the relationship between China and South Asia is deeply rooted in history, enriched by centuries of cultural exchanges, trade, and cooperation.

From the ancient Silk Road to maritime trade routes, this region has been a confluence of civilizations, fostering mutual respect, understanding, and progress.

"Bangladesh, situated at the crossroads of South Asia, has long served as a bridge connecting diverse cultures and traditions," he said.

The Buddhist monk Xuanzang's journey to the South Asian subcontinent and the exchanges facilitated by the Nalanda and Taxila universities are testaments to the historical links that bind China and South Asia.

Similarly, Hossain said, Atish Dipankar hailed from Bikrampur traveled to Tibet in 11th Century. "These shared experiences have laid the foundation for a relationship that transcends borders and time."

He said Bangladesh and China have centuries-old records of sharing ideas, knowledge, art and literature.

Official visit of President Xi Jinping to Bangladesh in 2016 added further momentum to our excellent bilateral relationship, Hossain said.

"It elevated the bilateral relations between our two countries to the level of ‘Strategic Partnership of Cooperation’. This year, our bilateral relation has been elevated to ‘Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership’," he said, adding that this new partnership between Bangladesh and China has been built on the very foundations of trust, mutual respect, and a shared vision of a brighter future.

Since 1975, China has been a "steadfast partner" in Bangladesh’s journey of growth, contributing to infrastructure development, trade, education, and technology.

"From bridges and industrial parks to scholarships and training that helped shaping our brightest minds. I can certainly say China’s support has been very instrumental in helping Bangladesh realize her aspirations and dreams," he said.

Today, as the world faces unprecedented challenges, regional connectivity has become more crucial than ever.

"China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), of which Bangladesh is a proud partner, embodies the spirit of shared prosperity," Hossain said.

The development of infrastructure, trade corridors, and people-to-people exchanges under this initiative aligns seamlessly with our aspirations for sustainable development and regional integration, he said.

Bangladesh, with its strategic location and growing economic potential, is committed to fostering connectivity that benefits all stakeholders the adviser said.

"We need a seamless connectivity between Bangladesh and China, and the most viable route passes through Myanmar," Hossain said.

He encouraged all to explore innovative solutions, deepen their understanding of the China-South Asia relationship, and craft a road-map for enhanced collaboration.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering a partnership rooted in mutual respect, shared history, and a common vision for the future," he said, stressing that together, they can transform the challenges of today into opportunities for tomorrow, ensuring that the China-South Asia relationship continues to thrive in the 21st century.

"Let us move forward with determination and solidarity, building a future that reflects the aspirations of our peoples," Hossain said.

Source: UNB