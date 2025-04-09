Spanish clothing giant Inditex intends to bolster ties with Bangladesh | interim government News

Furthermore, Maceiras revealed that Inditex has established an Inditex Chair for Spanish Language and Culture at Dhaka University.

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, Chief Executive Officer of Spanish clothing retailer Inditex, met with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.

The discussion centred on matters of mutual interest, including the evolving landscape of global trade, the expansion of cultural ties between Bangladesh and Spain, and Inditex's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives within Bangladesh.

The Inditex CEO lauded the Chief Adviser's speech at the Bangladesh Investment Summit, describing it as "very inspirational".

Inditex is the biggest fast fashion group in the world. It owns a number of brands including Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti.

Maceiras emphasised Bangladesh's pivotal role as a sourcing hub for Inditex, outlining the company's intent to deepen its partnership with the nation.

"We have very strong ties. We are looking to strengthen the relationship," Mr. Maceiras stated. "Bangladesh is very business friendly for sourcing."

Addressing the complexities of global trade and its implications for countries like Bangladesh, the Inditex CEO suggested that the country is "better positioned" to capitalise on emerging global trade dynamics. He acknowledged the "moving parts" influencing the current global trade environment.

Following visits to several Bangladeshi factories, Maceiras expressed his admiration for the diverse range of products manufactured within the country.

He announced Inditex's commitment to funding the graduate and postgraduate education of at least 50 female workers from its Bangladeshi factories, through a newly signed agreement with the Asian University for Women in Chittagong.

Furthermore, Maceiras revealed that Inditex has established an Inditex Chair for Spanish Language and Culture at Dhaka University.

The Chief Adviser commended the company's social responsibility endeavours. Professor Yunus reminisced about his time in Spain and his longstanding association with former Spanish Queen Sofia.

He urged Inditex to increase its investment in healthcare facilities for garment workers in Bangladesh. Company officials present at the meeting disclosed that Inditex will soon commence air-shipping cargo from Sylhet International Airport.