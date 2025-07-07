SSC, equivalent exam results likely on July 10 | Exams News

SSC, equivalent exam results likely on July 10

Dainikshiksha English Desk
Dainikshiksha English Desk
Exams 07/07/2025 02:06 pmPublished:
- +
Exams 07/07/2025 02:06 pmPublished:
The results will be published once the ministry gives its approval, he added.

#SSC #exam

Ssc equivalent exam results likely on july 10

The results of this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are likely to be published on July 10 subject to approval from the Ministry of Education.

Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, convener of the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee, said, “We have sent a proposal to the Ministry of Education seeking July 10 as the possible date for publishing results of the SSC and equivalent exams,” he said.

The results will be published once the ministry gives its approval, he added.

Source: UNB

#SSC #exam