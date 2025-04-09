SSC, equivalent exams to begin tomorrow | Exams News

The number of examinees for the SSC and the equivalent examinations this year is 19,28,181.

The Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent examinations are going to be started from tomorrow across Bangladesh.

The theoretical part of the examinations will be concluded on May 13 while the practical part of the examinations will be held between May 15 and May 22.

The number of examinees for the SSC and the equivalent examinations this year is 19,28,181.

This year the examinations will be held on full syllabuses, on all subjects, full number and three-hour time.

All coaching centres across Bangladesh will remain closed during the examinations to check the question leak, said officials of the education ministry.

This is the first public examination under the present interim government.

Source: Newage