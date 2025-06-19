SSC examinee killed in Meherpur road crash | Exams News

The deceased is Nahid, son of Babul Hossain of Elangi village in Gangni upazila.

Meherpur, 18 June (UNB)-An SSC examinee was killed and two other people were injured when an engine-run van overturned in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on Wednesday.

The injured are the van driver Samiul Islam, and Nahid's friend Azman Hossain. Both are currently undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.

Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bani Israel said the van lost control and overturned in Chaugacha field area when Nahid and Azman were returning to Gangni from Kathuli, leaving the two and the van driver injured.

Locals took them to Gangni Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared Nahid dead.

Source: UNB