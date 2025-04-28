SSC examinee Naim’s final journey on a dangerous road | Exams News

His classmates, overcome with panic and fear, rushed to his aid. They first took him to a nearby hospital, desperately trying to save their friend.

Sixteen-year-old Naim, who dreamt of a bright future through success in his SSC examinations, saw his and his family’s hopes shattered by a cruel twist of fate.

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, just moments after finishing his exam, Naim’s life came to a tragic halt. While crossing the road near BNS Centre in the Azampur area of Uttara, a speeding truck struck him down.

Witnesses said the young boy, still carrying the weight of his exam scripts and future ambitions, was left critically injured on the road.

His classmates, overcome with panic and fear, rushed to his aid. They first took him to a nearby hospital, desperately trying to save their friend.

Later, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s emergency department at around 3:15 pm. But despite the frantic efforts, doctors declared Naim dead.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said Naim’s body was there at the hospital morgue.

Locals, enraged and heartbroken, managed to stop the truck responsible for the tragedy.

Originally from Haluaghat upazila in Mymensingh, Naim, a commerce group student at Uttara High School and College, had been living with his family in Pakuria, Uttara.

This year’s SSC and equivalent examinations, which began on April 10, involve nearly two million students across Bangladesh. Each student, like Naim, carries the hope of their family and community — hopes that, in Naim’s case, were extinguished in an instant.

The tragedy also underscores a grim reality: road safety in Bangladesh remains a critical issue.

In 2024 alone, 7,294 lives were lost and 12,019 people were injured in 6,927 road accidents nationwide, according to the Road Safety Foundation.

Every statistic carries a name, a face, a story— and now, Naim’s is among them. His death is not just a number; it is a devastating reminder of lives unfulfilled and futures stolen.

As his grieving family prepares to bury their son, and as his classmates face the daunting task of completing their exams with broken hearts, one question haunts Uttara’s streets today: How many more dreams must die before Bangladesh’s roads are made safe?