SSC examinee stabbed to death in Habiganj | Exams News

SSC examinee stabbed to death in Habiganj

An SSC examinee was stabbed to death by a thief in the Chowdhury Bazar area of the district town early this morning.

The deceased was identified as Jony Das, 17, son of Nirdoy Das of the same area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station Sajal Sarker confirmed the matter.

The OC said a group of thieves broke into the house of Nirdoy Das early this morning. The family members caught one of the thieves. At one stage, the thief stabbed Jony and fled away. Jony's elder brother Joy Das was also stabbed as he tried to save him.

They were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where Jony succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched a drive to arrest the killer, the OC added.

