SSC results to be published on Thursday | Exams News

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 under all the 11 boards will be published on Thursday.

This year's results of the SSS and equivalent examinations will be simultaneously published under Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chittagong, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board at 2pm on July 10 (Thursday).

In this regard, a notification signed by Professor SM Kamal Uddin Hyder, convener of the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee, was issued today.

The candidates will be able to access their results after 2:00pm, either online or via SMS, the notification said.

To get results via SMS under general education boards, candidates must type -- SSC [space] first three letters of board name [space] roll number [space] year and send it to 16222.

For example: a candidate under the Dhaka Education Board with roll number 123456 should send -- SSC Dha 123456 2025 to 16222. Students can also access their results online by visiting www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration numbers.

Educational institutions may download full result sheets by entering their EIIN number at www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd.

This year's SSC and equivalent exams began on April 10 and ended on May 13. The practical exams were held between May 15 and 22. Around 19.28 lakh students registered for the exams this year.

