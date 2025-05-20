Starlink officially begins operations in Bangladesh | Miscellaneous News

‘On Monday (19 May) afternoon, they informed me over a phone call and confirmed the matter this morning on their X handle,’ he said.

Starlink has officially started its operations in Bangladesh. The announcement was made on Tuesday (20 May) in a Facebook post by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser.

‘Initially, Starlink is launching with two packages – Starlink Residence and Residence Lite. The monthly cost is Tk 6,000 for one and Tk 4,200 for the other. A one-time cost of Tk 47,000 will be required for setup equipment,’ he added.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb also said there will be no speed or data limits. Individuals will be able to use unlimited data at speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Customers in Bangladesh can start placing orders from today.

‘With this, Sir’s (CA’s) expectation of launching within 90 days has been fulfilled,’ he said.

He went on to say, ‘Although expensive, this creates a sustainable alternative for premium customers to access high-quality and high-speed internet services.’

‘In addition, companies will have opportunities to expand their business into areas where fibre or high-speed internet services are yet to reach. NGOs, freelancers, and entrepreneurs will benefit from uninterrupted, high-speed internet throughout the year,’ said the Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser.

The interim government has authorised Starlink, a Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) satellite internet provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to offer its services in the country.