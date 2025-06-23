State University got new VC | University News

He pursued his higher studies at Kansas State University in the United States, where he completed both his Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral Fellowship. During his academic tenure at KSU, he received several prestigious scholarships, including the Neal and Florence E. Morehouse Graduate Scholarship and the Roscoe Ellis Jr. Graduate scholarship.

Professor Dr. Md. Akhter Hossain Khan.

Professor Dr. Md. Akhter Hossain Khan has been officially appointed as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of State University of Bangladesh (SUB). Dr. Khan is a retired Grade-1 Professor from the Department of Soil, Water and Environment at the University of Dhaka. He was born in Rangunia, Chattogram.

He completed his SSC from Muradnagar High School in Cumilla and HSC from Chittagong Government College. He later enrolled in the Department of Soil Science at the University of Dhaka, where he earned his B.Sc. (Hons.) with First Class and M.Sc. with First Class First position.

He pursued his higher studies at Kansas State University in the United States, where he completed both his Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral Fellowship. During his academic tenure at KSU, he received several prestigious scholarships, including the Neal and Florence E. Morehouse Graduate Scholarship and the Roscoe Ellis Jr. Graduate scholarship.

In addition to his academic achievements, he was actively involved in leadership and student governance. He served as a Graduate Senator in the Student Senate, Vice President of the International Coordinating Council, President of the Bangladesh Student Association, and President of the Islamic Center of Manhattan, KS.

Upon returning to Bangladesh, Dr. Khan joined the University of Dhaka as an Assistant Professor and was promoted to the position of Grade-1 Professor in 2017. He has served in several notable academic and administrative roles, including Chairman of the Department of Soil, Water and Environment, Dean of the Faculty of Biological Sciences, and Provost of Amar Ekushey Hall. He was also an elected member of the Senate of the University of Dhaka and served two consecutive terms as Vice President of the Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

The SUB community extends its heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Professor Dr. Md. Akhter Hossain Khan as he embarks on this new leadership journey.